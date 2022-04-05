West Lafayette city council expands list of medical professions that can operate a home clinic

West Lafayette’s city council on Monday approved a change to city zoning ordinances that will allow more medical professionals to operate a small clinic out of their homes.

Under the city’s previous zoning regulation, prohibited businesses included “any medical or dental clinic, office or hospital.” Other “residential businesses” - such as a one-chair hair salon – were considered allowable.

Eric Burns, corporation counsel for West Lafayette, said over the years the city has been asked to expand the number of allowable residential businesses. During the pandemic, the number of those requests increased.

“When we had COVID hit us there were people that wanted to continue to work, and if they only could have that one room they could continue to work. Because you can’t do everything virtually,” he said. “I think that’s what prompted it.”

Under the change, people able to run residential businesses will include all state-licensed medical professionals so long as they have no more than one treatment room.

“It doesn’t make any sense to limit to some and not to others,” said Burns. “The other thing is that it’ll be easier to modify if some new healthcare speciality gets approved by the state – then they’ll just say whatever is on the state list is what we’ll allow.”