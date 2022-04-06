© 2022 WBAA
Government

Braun to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's SCOTUS nominee

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) announced he will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Braun joins fellow Hoosier Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) in casting his vote against Jackson, who would be the first Black woman appointed to the nation’s high court.

READ MORE: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun: SCOTUS should leave abortion, interracial marriage to states

In a statement, Braun said he met with the nominee. And he said after previously voting against her for a federal appellate court, he will vote against her again. He said it’s because he thinks she’s a judicial activist.

Jackson is expected to be confirmed soon, garnering bipartisan support in the Senate.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith