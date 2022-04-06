Braun to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's SCOTUS nominee

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) announced he will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Braun joins fellow Hoosier Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) in casting his vote against Jackson, who would be the first Black woman appointed to the nation’s high court.

READ MORE: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun: SCOTUS should leave abortion, interracial marriage to states

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, Braun said he met with the nominee. And he said after previously voting against her for a federal appellate court, he will vote against her again. He said it’s because he thinks she’s a judicial activist.

Jackson is expected to be confirmed soon, garnering bipartisan support in the Senate.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .