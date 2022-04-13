© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government / IPBS

Holcomb pleased with road funding plans as federal money arrives

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 13, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/

Indiana officials say federal transportation funding – created by the Biden infrastructure bill last year – will help add to the state’s already robust road funding plans.

Indiana passed its own infrastructure bill in 2017. By raising gas taxes and BMV fees, the state established a 20-year, fully-funded road construction plan.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the federal infrastructure package will deliver billions to Indiana, starting with about $200 million this year.

“And this is going to help us – kind of the icing on the top or the cherry on the top,” Holcomb said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Two other factors impacting Indiana’s road funding plans? Gas prices and inflation. Inflation is driving up costs for projects, while Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith noted that higher gas prices means more revenue going to infrastructure.

“The good news we’ve got on gas prices is not overcoming the amount of inflation that we’ve got,” Smith said.

Smith said higher prices are creating a challenge for his agency. But he still feels Indiana’s road plans are in a good place.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith