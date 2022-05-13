© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government / IPBS

Indiana to receive $506 million from drug manufacturers over opioid epidemic

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 13, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT

Indiana is set to receive $506 million over the next two decades from a settlement with opioid manufacturers.

The settlement amount had been in flux for months. That’s because many of those local governments initially opted not to join in the state’s agreement, instead forging ahead with their own lawsuits over the opioid epidemic. That meant less money coming to the state.

But Cory Voight from the Indiana Attorney General’s office said a new state law, HEA 1193, evenly splits the money from the drug companies between the state and local governments. And that has every local unit signing on to the settlement – ensuring Indiana will get as much money as possible.

“That money – 70 percent of it must go to education, prevention, treatment programs,” Voight said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Indiana drug czar Doug Huntsinger said the state’s focus will include building out the treatment and recovery infrastructure and, importantly, its workforce.

“Because we can’t expand programs without people,” Huntsinger said.

Huntsinger added that some of the state money will go towards matching fund programs with local governments, helping expand existing efforts at the local level.

The money should start to arrive this fall. Voight said the settlement amount is "front-loaded," meaning Indiana will receive larger sums in the next three to five years, with smaller amounts then disbursed every July over the rest of the next 18 years.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith