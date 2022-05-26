Holcomb says he didn't try to stop veto override vote, calls the effort 'fruitless'

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday’s vote to overturn his veto of a ban on transgender girls from girls school sports doesn’t solve a real problem in Indiana.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of overturning the veto. Holcomb said he did not try to prevent that vote during the General Assembly’s technical session.

“I think that would have been fruitless,” Holcomb said. “Their message was loud and clear and swift, from the first second that I vetoed it.”

Holcomb said the reaction from lawmakers has not persuaded him that the law solves a real problem in Indiana.

“The IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) has been very clear and effective in making sure girls/women’s sports in the state of Indiana – that competition and that integrity – is not threatened,” he said.

The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the ban shortly after lawmakers voted.

The legislature has overturned four of Holcomb’s seven vetoes.

