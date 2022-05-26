Holcomb says response to Texas shooting should focus on school security, not gun regulation

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana will continue to support school security, in response to the Texas school shooting that left at least 21 dead. He pointed to investments from the state in 2018.

“I think that we need to focus on making sure – in this case schools – maintain their integrity. You might call it ‘hardening them’ when children are in their classroom,” Holcomb said. “That’s what we need to focus on.”

Holcomb said the state needs to “do more of what we’re doing.” He said – to date – Indiana has invested $110 million in school security.

But he advocated against new gun regulations or halting a new law taking effect on July 1, which eliminates the permit to carry a handgun in public.

Holcomb said focusing on anything outside of securing schools is “taking our eye off the problem.”

“Folks who are struggling with mental health issues – violent mental health issues. Evil that lurks, whether it’s in a school or a playground, you name it – parking lot,” Holcomb said. “This is the world we live in.”

The governor said there is “certainly room for discussion ” for people struggling with mental health issues . But he doesn’t believe Indiana will take any steps to restrict the ability for Hoosiers to purchase weapons.

Today – May 25 – is the fourth anniversary of the school shooting at Noblesville Middle School West.

