New survey aims to track addiction recovery resources in Indiana

State leaders hope Hoosiers will participate in a survey aimed at measuring people’s wellbeing and assessing the overall availability of addiction recovery resources across the state.

The Recovery Capital Index survey from the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction will help state leaders make future decisions on how and where to fund resources for addiction recovery.

Recovery capital is the overall measure of resources available to someone with substance use disorder, like access to healthcare, transportation and education. For a person living with a substance use disorder, greater recovery capital increases the likelihood that person will stay in recovery.

The RCI will measure the resources needed for a person to start and stay in recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state.

In a news release, DMHA Director Jay Chaudhary said there is more to recovery than sobriety.

“A well-rounded, fulfilling life is the key to a thriving recovery,” Chaudhary said. “The Recovery Capital Index will help the state measure the quality of life for Hoosiers in recovery and ensure that Indiana remains a great place to recover.”

The Recovery Capital Index uses an online survey that aims to measure an individual's overall wellbeing from a holistic perspective.

To complete the Recovery Capital Index survey, text RECOVERY to 833-638-3784. All Hoosiers are encouraged to complete the survey, not just those with substance use disorder, because broad participation will help the agency better understand the recovery capital of the state.

Participants can choose to stay anonymous.

To help encourage participation in the survey, the non-profit Overdose Lifeline, Inc., will place stickers on more than 200NaloxBox units and 19 naloxone vending machines across Indiana. The stickers will have QR codes and the numbers needed to access the survey. The stickers will also have additional information and training videos about naloxone — the opioid overdose reversal medication.

