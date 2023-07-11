Town of Dayton vows to fight Lafayette as the city ‘gobbles up’ nearby property

The city of Lafayette moved forward Monday night with the annexation of a parcel of land near the town of Dayton.

An attorney for Dayton said the town intends to fight the move and that a lawsuit is on the way.

Dayton officials are worried about what they see as the encroachment of the city of Lafayette into a potential growth area for the town of Dayton.

The annexation passed the city council unanimously.

Lafayette City Attorney Jacque Chosnek said the owners of the property approached the city and asked to be annexed – so she’s not sure how Dayton will fight the move.

“To be honest I don’t know,” she said. “If Dayton chooses to pursue litigation I’ll review it when it comes.”

Dayton attorney Chris Wischer said the town will use every tool it has to fight the annexation.

“The town has two choices: to just allow it to happen and watch as the city of Lafayette gobbles up all the land around the town of Dayton,” he said. “Or to stand up and fight.”

Specifically, Wischer said there are a variety of avenues the city could pursue, which could include contesting the annexation or suing on the grounds of existing utility agreements between Lafayette and Dayton.

It’s not clear how soon the town plans to file a suit against Lafayette.