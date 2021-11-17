FedEx shooting victims may seek damages from the city over failure to use state's red flag law

Victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting earlier this year may seek damages from the city.

The April mass shooting at a FedEx facility left eight people dead, four of whom were from the Indianapolis Sikh community, and injured several others. The failure of Indiana’s red flag law to stop the 19-year-old shooter from obtaining guns is at the core of the issue.

A letter obtained by the IndyStar, states that three individuals from the community will seek $700,000 each for related physical and psychological distress.

In a written statement to the IndyStar, Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur Aakre said the letter provides notice if the indivduals want to move forward with a lawsuit.

Naming the Marion County Prosecutor and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the complaint states the agencies were required to file a petition, which they did not, to prevent the purchase of firearms after police confiscated a gun from the killer in 2020.

Read More: Judge Alters 'Red Flag' Process After Indianapolis FedEx Shooting

Under Indiana's red flag law, police can confiscate firearms without a warrant if they believe a person is a danger to themselves or others. Then if a judge determines the person is dangerous, police can keep the weapons for at least six months, and the person cannot purchase or possess firearms.

The shooter had numerous encounters with law enforcement and mental health assessments previous to the shooting.

