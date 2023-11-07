Preliminary Tippecanoe County Election Results 2023
Below are the preliminary results of Tippecanoe County’s 2023 municipal elections as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023:
LAFAYETTE MAYOR
Tony Roswarski (D): 81.96%
Benjamin Milanowski (L): 18.04%
WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Iris O'Donnell Bellisario (D): 24.25%
James Blanco (D): 22.74%
David Sanders (D): 21.85%
Patrick Flannelly (R): 16.70%
Brian Russell (R): 14.46%
WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Leila Veidemanis (D): 71.11%
Aaron Abell (R): 28.89%
WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Kathy Parker (D): 67.16%
James Waters (R): 32.84%
WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Stacey Baitinger (D): 65.66%
Jeff Brown (R): 34.34%
LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE
Kevin Klinker (D): 34.29%
Nancy Nargi (D): 33.72%
Steve Snyder (D): 31.99%
LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Eileen Weiss (D): 62.50%
Mary Fisher (R): 37.50%
LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Lauren Ahlersmeyer (D): 80.46%
Josiah Eller (L): 19.54%
LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Bob Downing (D): 70.97%
Perry Barbee (R): 29.03%