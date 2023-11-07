Preliminary Tippecanoe County Election Results 2023

Below are the preliminary results of Tippecanoe County’s 2023 municipal elections as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023:

LAFAYETTE MAYOR

Tony Roswarski (D): 81.96%

Benjamin Milanowski (L): 18.04%

WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Iris O'Donnell Bellisario (D): 24.25%

James Blanco (D): 22.74%

David Sanders (D): 21.85%

Patrick Flannelly (R): 16.70%

Brian Russell (R): 14.46%

WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Leila Veidemanis (D): 71.11%

Aaron Abell (R): 28.89%

WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Kathy Parker (D): 67.16%

James Waters (R): 32.84%

WEST LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Stacey Baitinger (D): 65.66%

Jeff Brown (R): 34.34%

LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Kevin Klinker (D): 34.29%

Nancy Nargi (D): 33.72%

Steve Snyder (D): 31.99%

LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Eileen Weiss (D): 62.50%

Mary Fisher (R): 37.50%

LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Lauren Ahlersmeyer (D): 80.46%

Josiah Eller (L): 19.54%

LAFAYETTE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Bob Downing (D): 70.97%

Perry Barbee (R): 29.03%