“We should speak out against further demolition of our wetlands.” West Lafayette announces opposition to state bill

West Lafayette’s city council passed a resolution Mondaynight that opposes a state bill to reduce wetlands protections.

A bill moving through the legislature would reduce the number of class three wetlands across the state - meaning those wetlands would lose significant protections.

Councilwoman Iris O’Donnell Belisario says local wetlands are an important resource.

“This resolution is basically just to share that we are in opposition of that House Bill and we would like to protect those wetlands and our natural water resources for our community,” she told the council.

Councilor Kathy Parker said that with increased attention on water issues because of the proposed pipeline to Lebanon, she hoped the resolution might gain traction in other communities.

“I feel like people who have not paid attention to such things before thanks to LEAP are finally maybe starting to pay attention,” she said. “I was thinking we should speak out against further demolition of our wetlands.”

The resolution received several minor amendments before passing.

The bill opposed by the council, HB 1383, passed its second reading in the Senate on Monday. The measure will require a third vote before returning to the House.

