Certification for recovery community organizations heads to Holcomb's desk

Some Hoosiers in substance use recovery find support and resources in grassroots organizations called recovery community organizations, or RCOs.

Legislation headed Gov. Eric Holcomb would establish standards for RCOs that give the groups access to more funding opportunities.

The RCO model is used nationally by independent, non-profit groups. These organizations often provide peer-based recovery support services, harm reduction programs, and community outreach and education programs.

HB 1205 would require RCOs to be certified through the state. Advocates said that certification could help these organizations qualify for additional funding opportunities.

The bill also creates expanded reporting requirements for Community Mental Health Centers. These requirements include, among other things, the total number of visits and the most common substance use issues, and mental health diagnoses for both adults and children.

