Indiana House unanimously approves bill aimed at preventing drownings in Lake Michigan

The Indiana House unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday that aims to reduce drowning deaths on Lake Michigan.

SB 253, authored by Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton), would require those who maintain public beaches and piers on the lake to have highly visible, emergency flotation devices available. Local governments would also have to report drownings at public sites at least twice a year.

Six people drowned last year alone along Lake Michigan beaches and other public sites in Indiana.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for consideration.

