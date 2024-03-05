State disaster relief funds more accessible, with higher payouts under bill headed to governor

Legislation headed to the governor aims to make Indiana’s disaster relief program easier to access, while providing more money for those in need.

Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said the state Department of Homeland Security evaluated its disaster relief program after a year of particularly dangerous weather in 2023.

She said one change prompted by that evaluation was the need for greater flexibility.

“Currently, Indiana’s individual assistance program can only be used when the United States Small Business Administration declares a disaster for an impacted community,” Davis said. “Removing this requirement gives Indiana autonomy over its own program to assist disaster survivors.”

SB 190 also increases the amount individuals can get from $10,000 to $25,000.

Other provisions in the legislation allow counties to use relief dollars for disaster mitigation efforts. In turn, counties that implement such efforts can get access to more funding after a disaster.

State officials said the amount of money currently in the fund should be enough for the expansions in the bill. Indiana’s disaster relief program is funded through sales of fireworks.

