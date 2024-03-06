Legislation to update emergency detention process heads to governor

Legislation headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk would adjust the process for how people who are arrested should be evaluated, treated and potentially committed for mental illness.

HB 1216 would allow physicians to base an application for emergency detention off of information given to medical staff.

An emergency detention is used when someone who is mentally ill is “involuntarily" detained for care or treatment. In order for someone to be detained in this way, a physician has to submit an application saying there is probable cause that the individual is “mentally ill and either dangerous or gravely disabled” and the involuntary detention is required.

The measure builds on legislation from last year.

The bill would also require Medicaid reimbursement for services “regardless of medical necessity criteria.”

The Senate amended the bill to include a sunset date on the coverage and require a report on the additional cost to Medicaid. The coverage expires on June 20, 2025, but lawmakers could extend it during the next legislative session.

