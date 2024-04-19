© 2024 WBAA
Holcomb pitches Indiana agriculture in first official visits to Brazil and Mexico

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Eric Holcomb gestures towards the camera in a screenshot of a Zoom call. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard, wearing a blue suit.
Screenshot of Zoom call
Gov. Eric Holcomb's first official visits to Brazil and Mexico were focused on agriculture and "agbiosciences."

Gov. Eric Holcomb said his latest economic development trip underscores the importance of such trade missions — even as his time as governor winds down.

Holcomb’s first official visits to Brazil and Mexico were focused on agriculture and "agbiosciences."

He called Indiana’s partnerships with each of those countries “agricultural powerhouses” and said he discussed issues like supply chain resilience.

“The world’s depending on us for food and fuel,” Holcomb said.

With less than nine months left in his term, Holcomb said other countries’ officials want to be assured Indiana’s “trajectory” will continue.

“They are heartened that I am still on the road, pitching Indiana ag,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he plans to continue traveling before his time as governor is finished.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith