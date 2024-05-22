Hoosier Lottery expected to deliver $368 million to the state this year, besting earlier projections

The Hoosier Lottery is expected to deliver about $32 million more to Indiana this year than originally expected.

A revenue update unveiled Wednesday projects the state will receive about $368 million after the fiscal year ends in June.

That money goes to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions as well as reduce how much you pay for your license plates at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Lottery executive director Sarah Taylor said large, rolling jackpots in Mega Millions and Powerball are part of that strong performance.

“And even as one roll ends, you start another and that seemed to really help us this year,” Taylor said.

Scratch game sales, by far the biggest revenue generator, are below projections this fiscal year. And the 2025 business plan approved by the lottery commission Wednesday shows they aren’t expected to grow much next year.

Taylor said that’s part of a national trend.

“But we usually bounce back pretty quickly, so we hope to have that happen and that’s why we’re planning the way we are for this coming fiscal year,” Taylor said.

Those plans include less focus on $1-scratch games, which are becoming much less popular, and expanding “licensed” games, such as the recently-introduced series based on the film “Jaws.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.