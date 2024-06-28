Affordable housing further out of reach for Hoosiers, according to new report

Affordable housing is further out of reach for Hoosiers, according to a new housing wage report released this week.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition and Prosperity Indiana’s report shows that it takes $22.07 per hour to afford a typical two-bedroom apartment statewide.

That’s $3.07 higher than last year. And Prosperity Indiana Senior Director of Policy and Strategy Andrew Bradley said wage growth hasn’t kept up.

“The average renter wage of $17.92 is only up 6 cents since last year,” Bradley said.

Fourteen of the state’s top 20 occupations now pay a median wage that’s less than what’s needed for a two-bedroom apartment — meaning 76 percent of the 1.1 million Hoosiers working in those occupations can’t afford such housing.

Bradley said addressing the problem will require solutions at all levels of government. He credited U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) for promoting several pieces of legislation to address the issue.

Bradley said solutions must also include the state empowering local communities to enact change.

“Right now, if you have a housing choice voucher from the federal government, landlords in your community are allowed to say, ‘Nope, that money’s not green here,’” Bradley said.

Bradley said Indiana’s worsening crisis is another reason for the governor to create a housing commission to address the issue.

