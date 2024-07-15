Indiana receives more than $1.2M in federal grant to expand Registered Apprenticeships

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will receive more than $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand state Registered Apprenticeship programs. The Department of Labor said in a press release that the funding will increase the number of high-earning jobs.

Portions of the $39 million apprenticeship grant were sent to 45 other states. State agencies can use the funding to connect with industry partners and develop postsecondary education and career pathways to meet local labor demands.

The apprenticeships will focus on public sectors like transportation, clean energy, supply chain and hospitality.

Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship said 94 percent of apprentices who complete a program retain employment and earn an average salary of $70,000 a year.

State and local organizations have emphasized apprenticeship programs and work-based learning in recent years through new Career Scholarship Accounts and funding initiatives like youth apprenticeship grants.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s job finder currently shows more than 600 apprenticeship opportunities available in Indiana.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.