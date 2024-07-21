Top Indiana Democratic candidates praise Biden for withdrawing from presidential race

Top Indiana Democratic candidates praised President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race Sunday.

Gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said she respects and appreciates Biden’s “legacy” of service, calling his decision to drop out another act in that legacy. McCormick said, as governor, she would be committed to working with whoever is president.

Senate candidate Valerie McCray and Attorney General candidate Destiny Wells similarly praised Biden while also throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

McCray said Harris would “unlock a new energy” for the race, while Wells said rallying support for Harris continues Biden’s work.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun and Senate candidate Jim Banks both said that Biden should immediately resign as president if he can’t continue as the nominee. Attorney General Todd Rokita similarly questioned how Biden can serve as president while withdrawing from the race.

