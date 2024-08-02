Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Kokomo as part of Midwest automotive tour

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg highlighted Indiana’s role in helping build the future of electric vehicles Friday.

Buttigieg toured an electric vehicle battery plant set to open in Kokomo. The plant is a joint venture between car-maker Stellantis and Samsung. It’s expected to open next year and create more than 1,400 jobs. Buttigieg said the best way to secure good paying careers in America is by building electric vehicles and the components that go into them.

"We are working to ensure that America leads in building that electric vehicle future, and we're working in ways that make sure the Midwest is the center of,” Buttigieg said.

Last month, the federal government awarded Stellantis $250 million to produce EV components at its Kokomo facilities. The money is part of more than $1 billion awarded nationally.

