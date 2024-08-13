All three lieutenant governor candidates criticize current state policy at debate

All three candidates for lieutenant governor at a debate Tuesday weren’t shy about criticizing current Republican state government leadership.

Republican Micah Beckwith, Democrat Terry Goodin and Libertarian Tonya Hudson met at the State Fair for a debate focused on rural and agricultural issues.

From property taxes to water resources to rural economic development, Goodin’s message was the same — it’s been one-party Republican control that has gotten Indiana into trouble.

“We’ve had a non-transparent government, a government that does not let folks know what’s going on in our state,” Goodin said. “So, in other words, what we have is when we have fixes, we have Band-Aid fixes that don’t work.”

Hudson, the Libertarian, advocated for dramatically slashing the size and scope of government.

“We need to roll back the rules and regulations, cut taxes,” Hudson said. “Property taxes need to be abolished.”

Republican Beckwith said Indiana’s current economic development strategy must change to focus more on small towns.

“We can expand broadband; we can make sure that they have access to a global marketplace,” Beckwith said. “And you’re going to see, not only farms, but small businesses in these communities come back to life.”

Indiana’s lieutenant governor serves as the secretary of agriculture and oversees the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

