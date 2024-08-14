Indiana students show modest gains in literacy. Black students achieve largest IREAD-3 increases

Indiana students made small gains in reading this year. Scores for IREAD-3 – the state’s third grade reading exam – are at their highest level in recent years, but still well below pre-pandemic scores.

The pass rate increased to 82.5 percent this year. That’s more than four points below pre-pandemic levels. However, Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the 0.6 percentage point increase from last year’s scores shows the state’s interventions like the Indiana Literacy Cadre and testing second graders are working.

“It is exciting to have the highest year-over-year increase ever in history since the start of the test,” she said.

More than 14,000 third graders failed the most recent test across the state. However, many of those students could be eligible for exemptions that mean they don’t have to take the test again. Students can receive exemptions if they have a disability, tested well in math, are English language learners or have already been held back.

Black students achieved the largest score increases with a 3.2 percentage point gain over last year. Students in special education and students who receive free or reduced lunches saw increases as well.

Hispanic students and English language learners both saw modest decreases in their overall scores, dropping by less than 0.5 percentage points. Jenner said she wants to increase targeted interventions to struggling students and increase state support.

The Indiana Literacy Cadre provides schools with literacy resources, funding and support. It has grown from 41 schools in 2022 to nearly 500 schools this year. The Indiana Department of Education said schools that participated saw an average score increase of 2.5 percentage points on the IREAD-3 this year.

IDOE is also testing second graders to get a better picture of their progress and provide early intervention to students who need extra help.

Nearly 97 percent of second graders who were on track last year passed the test this year. More than half of second graders who were identified as at risk of not passing this year received early interventions and passed the test in third grade.

Jenner said IDOE will continue to provide literacy support with legislative recommendations, the literacy cadre and early intervention.

“A lot of our priority is, let’s do more of what works and less of what doesn’t work,” Jenner said.

A new law will require schools to hold back third graders who don’t pass the next IREAD-3 in the spring. However, students can retest in the summer if needed.

