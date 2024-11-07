© 2024 WBAA
Political balance in Indiana House, Senate appears unchanged after 2024 election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Republicans maintained their supermajorities in the Indiana House and Senate in the 2024 election.

The Indiana House and Senate appear headed for the status quo after this year’s election results, with Republicans maintaining supermajorities in both chambers.

The Senate headed into the 2024 election split 40-10 between Republicans and Democrats. Half the chamber was up for election this year and none of those seats changed political hands.

There will be two new members of the Senate; one Democrat lost reelection in the primary and one Republican incumbent opted not to run again.

The House had been split 70-30 the last two years. And unofficial county results have it headed for the same balance for the next two. Democrats had been targeting a few seats, particularly in suburbs around Indianapolis, hoping to flip four and break the GOP supermajority.

But a good night for Republicans statewide helped ensure the supermajority will remain.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
