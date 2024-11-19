Sen. Greg Taylor silent on sexual harassment allegations, dodges questions from reporters

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) was largely silent Tuesday about sexual harassment allegations against him.

Taylor made his first public comments since an Indianapolis Star story detailed those accusations.

Taylor made remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday about the upcoming legislative session but did not directly reference the sexual harassment allegations from three women in the Star story — allegations that his statement to the Star did not deny.

“I will let my actions speak louder than any word I can say from this microphone,” Taylor said. “I will continue to fight for those who think they don’t have a voice.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) told reporters he’s extremely disappointed in Taylor.

“I’ve expressed that to him,” Bray said. “We conduct ourselves at a much, much higher level than that.”

Taylor read a prepared statement to reporters about his caucus’s legislative priorities but refused to answer any questions.

Taylor was reelected as Senate Minority Leader by his caucus on Monday. Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) and Sen. Rodney Pol, Jr. (D-Chesterton) were elevated to the positions of Assistant Minority Leader and Minority Caucus chair, respectively.

In a statement Tuesday, Hunley and Pol said they sought to replace Taylor in Monday's caucus vote, with Pol backing Hunley to become caucus leader. They said that effort failed and that they instead chose to move into their new roles as a way to hold Taylor accountable going forward.

"It is unacceptable for anyone to experience harassment or exploitation; it is especially egregious when it involves those in a position of public trust," Hunley and Pol said. "We feel that we owe it to our members, staff and community to ensure there is a high level of scrutiny and accountability, and being a part of the decision-making process will allow us to do just that."

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.