After testimony pits neighbor against neighbor, proposed casino move likely dead this session

The proposed move of a casino from southeast to northeast Indiana is likely dead this legislative session after hours of testimony Wednesday that pitted neighbor against neighbor.

Rising Star Casino — in Rising Sun, Indiana — is the state’s lowest-performing gaming facility. It hopes to change its fortunes with a move north to New Haven, Indiana, population about 16,000.

Amanda Zimmerman, whose family has lived in New Haven for generations, said the casino is an opportunity that won’t come again — and one the city desperately needs.

“An anchor property like this can bring new, additional, supplemental businesses to New Haven, like hotels, restaurants, shops and the most requested community need: A second grocery store,” Zimmerman said.

But Zimmerman’s next door neighbor, Dottie Reidy — herself a lifelong New Haven resident — said the casino would be less than five minutes away from schools her children attend.

“The casino so close to our school and neighborhoods raises serious concerns about — sorry — increased crime, traffic and potential for addictions, and could impact our families,” Reidy said.

Senate Public Policy Committee Chair Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) said that “the community spoke” and he doesn’t plan to allow a vote this session on SB 293, which would sanction the casino’s move.

