We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 is off the air. We anticipate restoration of the WBAA Jazz HD2 broadcast by as soon at Tue, Feb 4. Thank you for your patience.

This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can also listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you again for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Committee approves bill to assess math teacher prep programs, student performance

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:38 PM EST
Jake Teshka sits on a red chair at a desk framed by small Indiana and United States flags. He is a White man, bald, wearing a suit and glasses. Two people whisper at the desk behind him.
Courtesy of the Indiana General Assembly
Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) authored a bill to establish requirements for math screeners, evaluation and intervention.

A national assessment shows Indiana students have not made significant gains in math in recent years. Lawmakers are taking steps to ensure they don’t fall further behind. The House Education Committee passed a bill Wednesday that would establish requirements for math screeners, evaluation and intervention.

HB 1634 tasks the Indiana Department of Education with reviewing teacher preparation programs to ensure they teach a conceptual understanding of math, procedural fluency and real-world problem solving.

It also requires schools to screen students in kindergarten, first and second grade. Older students' math proficiency will be determined by a statewide assessment like ILEARN. If students in kindergarten through eighth grade are not proficient in math, schools must provide those students with intervention and support.

These proposed interventions are similar to what lawmakers approved last year in an effort to boost low reading scores. Lawmakers went as far as retaining third graders who do not pass the state's third grade reading test.

The bill would also automatically enroll proficient fifth, sixth and seventh graders into an advanced math class.

An amendment to the bill would also consider those students’ grades, class rank and quality of coursework when considering whether to automatically enroll them in advanced classes. Parents would be able to opt their child out.

The bill now heads to the full House.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
