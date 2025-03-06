© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana would create online portal, 'one-stop-shop' for farmers, under bill nearing governor's desk

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
Cows standing in a field.
FILE PHOTO: Annie Ropeik
/
IPB News
Lawmakers want Indiana to create a “one-stop-shop” for Hoosier farmers to be able to search for necessary government information and learn about state and federal funding opportunities and requirements.

Lawmakers want Indiana to create a “one-stop-shop” for Hoosier farmers to access government information and benefits.

A Senate committee this week unanimously advanced a bill to create an online portal for agricultural producers.

Mike Hoopengardner is a longtime dairy farmer. He said when he started out, he and his wife had to register with more than half a dozen government agencies and get several certifications and permits — something he said took hours and hours.

“It would’ve been so nice to have this portal,” Hoopengardner said. “This portal would’ve been a huge, huge game changer for us.”

HB 1149 tasks the Indiana State Department of Agriculture with building the portal. Farmers would be able to search for necessary government information and learn about state and federal funding opportunities and requirements.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

ISDA’s Quinton Hayes said the department also knows it will need to do outreach about the portal once it’s created.

“When we get out to our local communities, some communication that way,” Hayes said. “They can see it in a newspaper or a public forum.”

The bill could be sent to the governor’s desk next week.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Public Affairs Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith