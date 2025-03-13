© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Latino caucus, lawmakers say wave of anti-immigrant bills are 'not Hoosier hospitality'

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
The Indiana Latino Democratic Caucus vice president speaks at a podium as a member of the audience records her with their phone. The audience member is facing away from the camera, but they have dark curly hair in a claw clip and a tortoiseshell watch band.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Five of the measures flagged by the caucus are still moving forward at the Statehouse.

Members of the Indiana Latino Democratic Caucus gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to push back against a wave of anti-immigrant legislation.

Lawmakers and advocates say the nearly 20 proposed measures make Indiana hostile to immigrants who have invested in the state.

Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers) said, while most of those bills aren’t moving forward, the proposed measures are “not Hoosier hospitality.”

“This is really not a question of legal and illegal. This is about the climate that we’re creating in Indiana,” Garcia Wilburn said.

That climate hits close to home for Ashley Caceres. She’s the executive director of Su Casa, a nonprofit for Latino Hoosiers. In 2020, it expanded into Seymour, which gained national attention for anti-immigrant sentiment.

“It’s just very easy to give this idea of a community to blame for a lot of very hard and complex societal issues,” Caceres said.

Caceres said some of the anti-immigrant measures come from her state representatives — she grew up in Seymour.

“There’s been a message in Seymour that our organization and our staff is not welcome,” she said. “That’s been very hard, because our staff is individuals that grew up and chose Seymour — for a reason — to live.”

READ MORE: Seymour navigates immigration as Trump takes office again

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

One of those measures is House Bill 1114, which increases criminal penalties for injuries or death caused by someone who didn’t have a driver’s license. Seymour City Council and Jackson County Council passed resolutions asking Indiana’s legislature to pass the measure back in December.

Indiana is one of 31 states that don’t allow undocumented or under-documented immigrants access to legal driver’s licenses.

Some of the bills still moving forward received testimony from people who live in Seymour.

“In Seymour, a lot of the issues around housing, about employment, and around our schools — it has been very easy to create a narrative of blaming our immigrant community,” Caceres said. “So that’s just really disheartening because it’s absolutely not true.”

Five of the measures flagged by the caucus are still moving forward at the Statehouse. Those bills are SB 430, HB 1531, HB 1393, HB 1114 and HB 1032.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Tags
Local News Statewide
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman