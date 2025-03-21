© 2025 WBAA
Bill to use water pollution funds to combat invasive species waits for Gov. Mike Braun's signature

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Invasive mile-a-minute vine.
USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Invasives, like mile-a-minute vine, can crowd out native plants and reduce species diversity. They also threaten Indiana's lumber, agriculture and tourism industries.

A bill that would allow money to reduce water pollution to be used to help remove invasive plants is headed to Gov. Mike Braun’s desk. It passed the Indiana House Thursday.

The Clean Water Indiana Program usually provides matching dollars to help farmers and landowners implement practices like cover cropping and no-till agriculture — to keep the soil from eroding and getting into local waterways.

READ MORE: Indiana water pollution funds could be used to tackle invasive species under Senate bill

Those who support Senate Bill 211 have said more funding is desperately needed to tackle the problem of invasive plants on private land. They can crowd out native plants and reduce species diversity. Invasives also threaten Indiana’s lumber, agriculture and tourism industries.

The bill doesn’t give additional money to Clean Water Indiana to tackle invasive species — only the authority to use the program’s funds.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter.
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele