Bill headed to governor's desk sets aside child care vouchers for foster families

Indiana will set aside 200 child care vouchers for foster families if the governor signs a bill sent to his desk Monday.

The Child Care and Development Fund, or CCDF, is a federal program administered by the state that provides financial support to low-income families for child care.

HB 1248 was approved unanimously at every step of the legislative process. It sets aside 200 of the thousands of CCDF vouchers for foster families.

Firefly Children and Family Alliance CEO Tina Cloer, who works with vulnerable families and children, said the cost of child care can be a barrier to prospective foster parents.

“In a time when it’s already very difficult to recruit foster families, we don’t want people to be disincentivized to serve these very vulnerable children,” Cloer said.

The only concern raised with the bill is that it will worsen Indiana's existing waitlist for CCDF vouchers — since, so far, the new state budget would not provide enough funding to serve all families.

As of January, there were 7,600 children on the waitlist.

