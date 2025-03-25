Gov. Mike Braun signs first bill into law, creates online portal for farmers

Indiana will create an online portal for Hoosier farmers, a one-stop-shop for them to connect with the government.

That’s after Gov. Mike Braun signed a bill to create the portal Tuesday — the first measure Braun has signed into law.

Braun said the portal is an acknowledgment that navigating state and federal agencies is more complicated than it’s ever been.

“On this online portal, farmers can see regulatory checklists, access technical support, see available grants and make their voices heard on federal regulation that affects them,” Braun said.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is expected to create and run the portal within its existing budget.

The bill, HEA 1149, passed both chambers with overwhelming support.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.