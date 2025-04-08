Ban on skills tests for students, workers with unaccredited high school diplomas heads to governor

Indiana lawmakers sent a measure to the governor that eliminates skills tests for prospective workers and students with unaccredited high school diplomas.

Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola), the bill's author, said SB 1348 prevents discrimination against people who received a high school diploma from a nonpublic, nonaccredited school — like a homeschool or nonaccredited private school.

But the bill’s opponents said homeschooling in Indiana is vastly unregulated, so it’s reasonable for employers, colleges and universities to screen homeschooled candidates. Despite those concerns, the bill passed both chambers by large margins. If signed by Governor Mike Braun, it will take effect this summer.

