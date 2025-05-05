Individual disaster relief applications available for Hoosiers affected by storms in 24 counties

Hoosiers in 24 counties affected by severe storms and flooding in recent weeks can now apply to the state for help from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The State Disaster Relief Fund provides money to people for damage to their homes or property that isn’t covered by insurance.

People in qualifying areas affected by storms on certain dates in March and early April can apply on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

The qualifying events:



March 15, 2025 — severe storms in Gibson, Harrison, Martin, Orange and Parke counties

March 19, 2025 — severe storms in Bartholomew and Lake counties

March 30-April 2, 2025 — severe storms and flooding in Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Delaware, Elkhart, Floyd, Harrison, Hendricks, Jefferson, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, Steuben and Switzerland counties.

March 1, 2025 — mine collapse in Warrick County

Initially, individuals can only receive up to $2,000. But the state said homeowners can get additional assistance after damage assessments occur. And the maximum payout from the State Disaster Relief Fund is $25,000.

Relief funds can only be used to repair, replace or restore property that is the person’s primary residence.

