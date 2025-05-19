© 2025 WBAA
Indiana tax revenue collections fail to meet lowered expectations in April

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
A multistory government building, with a sign along its top that reads "In Indiana"
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana collected $51.2 million less in April than a pessimistic revenue forecast projected, a 1.7 percent miss.

Indiana collected $51.2 million less in taxes last month than even the recent, very pessimistic revenue forecast projected it would.

When a revenue forecast unveiled last month projected a $2 billion shortfall for the next state budget, it also dragged down revenue estimates for the current fiscal year.

And Indiana fell nearly 2 percent short of those lowered expectations in April, driven primarily by corporate income taxes that missed the mark by $113.5 million.

Corporate taxes have now failed to meet expectations eight of this fiscal year’s 10 months — and 16 out of 22 months in the current budget cycle.

Indiana is still expected to fall about $400 million short in the current budget — a gap the state is expected to fill by agencies returning unused dollars and by spending down budget reserves.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
