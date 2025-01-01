More Ways to Give

Gifts of stock are an efficient and tax-smart way to support WFYI. The most common method of donating securities is through an electronic transfer facilitated by your financial adviser using WFYI's DTC number.

You can make a gift of stock electronically by following these two simple steps:

Step 1: Initiate a Transfer

To make a gift of stock, please provide your financial advisor with the following account information for electronic delivery to WFYI:

WFYI Public Media

Broker: Fifth Third Securities

DTC Number: 0443

Account Number: F3C700976

Please have your financial advisor include your name and contact information with the transfer.

Step 2: Notify WFYI of Your Gift

After initiating your electronic transfer, contact Brock Eveland at WFYI to let us know about your gift:

Contact:

Brock Eveland, Donor Relations Manager

(317) 614-0475

beveland@wfyi.org

1630 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Please note that stock transfers to WFYI can arrive without any donor contact information available. Please contact WFYI to notify us of the transfer details. We would like to appropriately credit your gift and provide you with an acknowledgment letter that can be used for tax purposes.