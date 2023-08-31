-
Two of De La Soul's founding members, David "Trugoy" Jolicoeur and Vincent "Maseo" Mason, spoke to Fresh Air in 2000 about their 1989 debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, and their ironic, playful style.
Beastie Boys Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch — aka Mike D, Ad-Rock and MCA — started a punk band in New York City in the 1980s, before moving into hip-hop. Originally broadcast in 2006.
A retired teacher in Saudi Arabia a death sentence for his tweets criticizing the country's leadership to just a handful of followers, according to rights advocates and his family.
Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, gradually weakening as it ripped through the state, into Georgia and across the Carolinas.
The ten finalists come from suburban, rural and urban districts across the state.
Jill Biden came to discuss the crisis in teen mental health across the country.
Concerns rise for Mitch McConnell after he froze at another press conference. Flood risks remain after Idalia swept the Southeast. A fire in Johannesburg has killed more than 70 people, many homeless.
In the wake of mass shooting on college campuses, students speak to their concerns about guns, and how to create a space in which they are safe.
Idalia came ashore along the Florida Gulf Coast as a major hurricane — the first to hit the region since the 1800s. A major storm surge and electricity outages are complicating rescue efforts.
NPR's Michel Martin talks to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby about accusations Russia aims to do an arms deals with North Korea to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
NFL teams had to cut down their rosters this week, and Jags head coach Doug Pederson cut tight end Josh Pederson — who is his son. Definitely can't accuse Josh of being a nepo baby.
The record is for attendance at a women's sporting event. More than 92,000 fans packed the Cornhuskers' stadium Wednesday to watch the Huskers vanquish the Omaha Mavericks in a 3-0 sweep.