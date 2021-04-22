Boulder Supermarket Shooting Suspect Faces Dozens Of New Charges

The man accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store last month now faces more than 40 additional charges.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was already facing 10 counts of murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder over the shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket.

Prosecutors amended the criminal complaint against him to add 43 new felony charges, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Boulder County District Court.

Of the 54 total charges Alissa now faces, 32 are new counts of attempted first-degree murder. Eleven police officers responding to the attack at the grocery store are named as victims of attempted murder. Alissa also faces one charge of assault in the first degree and 10 charges of using a large capacity magazine in the shooting.

If convicted of the 10 murder charges, Alissa would spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Colorado abolished the death penalty last year.

The people killed in the March 22 rampage range in age from 20 to 65 and include a police officer responding to the crime that afternoon.

Authorities have not publicly indicated a motive.

Alissa's first court appearance was March 25. Alissa's attorney, Kathryn Herold of the Colorado Public Defender's Office, told the court then that "our position is that we cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa's mental illness."

