NPR News

Biden Appoints Career Diplomat Sung Kim To Serve As Special Envoy To North Korea

By Alana Wise,
Alana Wise
Published May 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT
Then-U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim is seen in 2017. President Biden has tapped him to be U.S. special envoy for North Korean issues.
Then-U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim is seen in 2017. President Biden has tapped him to be U.S. special envoy for North Korean issues.

Career diplomat Sung Kim will serve as the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, President Biden announced on Friday.

The president delivered the news alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who spent the day in Washington, D.C., engaging in bilateral talks with Biden.

Kim, who until recently was U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, previously served as special envoy to multilateral six-party talks with North Korea during the Obama years.

Biden said Kim's "deep policy expertise" would help drive efforts to engage diplomatically with North Korea and help "reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Moon, in his remarks, said Kim's appointment showed the Biden administration's "firm commitment of the U.S. to explore diplomacy" with North Korea.

Earlier, Biden said both nations were "deeply concerned" about North Korea, and that the U.S. consulted "closely" with Moon's team while reviewing its North Korea policy.

Moon's visit to the White House marks just the second visit of a head of state to the White House during Biden's presidency and the first bilateral meeting of the Biden era without masking in effect; that rule was imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden met last month with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a meeting dictated by protocols made necessary by social distancing.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise joined WAMU in September 2018 as the 2018-2020 Audion Reporting Fellow for Guns & America. Selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the Audion Reporting Fellowship, Alana works in the WAMU newsroom as part of a national reporting project and is spending two years focusing on the impact of guns in the Washington region.
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.