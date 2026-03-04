Pentagon releases names of 4 U.S. service members killed in Iran war

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Pentagon has released the names of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in Kuwait during the first attacks on Iran this past weekend.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Sergeant 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42 years old, of Bellevue, Nebraska; 39-year-old Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

MARTIN: Captain Cody A. Khork, 35 years old, of Winter Haven, Florida; and 20-year-old Sergeant Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa.

MARTÍNEZ: They died Sunday during an unmanned aircraft system attack. The names of two other fallen service members have not yet been made public. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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