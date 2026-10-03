Saturday Sports: Major League Baseball playoff time; WNBA

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION Oct. 28, 2026: This story incorrectly says that the Milwaukee Brewers won 102 games during the 2026 regular season and have never been to the World Series. In fact, the Brewers won 103 regular-season games and lost the 1982 World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals 4 games to 3.]

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And now it's time for sports.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: (Singing) It's the most wonderful time of the year - playoff time. WNBA and Major League Baseball too. Our friend Howard Bryant joins us. Howard, thanks for being with us.

HOWARD BRYANT: Good morning, Scott Simon. How are you?

SIMON: I'm fine, thanks. Last night, the Golden State Valkyries overcame a 16-point deficit between the Dallas Wings in the deciding Game 3 of their series. They go on to face the Las Vegas Aces. The defending champions advance by edging the Indiana Fever. Many, ways this has been a vexing season for the Fever, hasn't it?

BRYANT: Well, it's been a polarizing season. I mean, it's been - it's a fascinating year. Let's not forget that they've got the most visible, most marketable player in the game with Caitlin Clark. They also have the most polarizing player in Sophie Cunningham, and they're the most polarizing team - probably one of the most polarizing teams in sports.

I don't know if they were - you know, they weren't favored to win this series, but the way they went out - obviously, the physical play has been a big deal on Caitlin Clark. And clearly, the season - the offseason will be very interesting to see if Stephanie White, the coach, returns. It will be very interesting to see how much - we talk about distraction so much in sports and how much this culture war in this country is still going to affect a single basketball team. Let's not forget that they...

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: ...That the Fever were the team that congressional leaders and, of course, the president came out and talked about attacks on Caitlin Clark because of her being white, even though there are plenty of very good, great white players in the WNBA. The bottom line is that this is a very, very good team that has a lot of tumult around them. And this early playoff exit did not help. It will be really, really interesting to see what they do in the offseason, and also what Caitlin Clark does as a player.

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: All eyes are on her, and she has a lot of growing up to do as a player, and she has a lot of - you know, a huge upside. But these are all professional players. They're great players. And A'ja Wilson showed that she's the best player in the game - in that elimination game - 36 points. Wonderful event.

SIMON: Baseball - they've decided to go on without the Cubs or the Red Sox. I can't believe it. But...

BRYANT: (Laughter).

SIMON: Let me ask you - today's divisional series, Cleveland versus the holy White Sox, Braves versus the Dodgers, Yankees versus Rays, Padres versus the Brew Crew - what are you going to be looking for?

BRYANT: Well, we know who the pope is voting for.

SIMON: Yes.

BRYANT: And the White Sox - I'm focusing on the White Sox. I mean, I know the previous shows we've done, Scott, we've talked a lot about the 102-win Milwaukee Brewers, who have never been to the World Series, who are really in put up or shut up mode...

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: ...Right now.

SIMON: Go Sox.

BRYANT: Obviously, the Dodgers are the...

SIMON: Go Sox.

BRYANT: ...Two-time defending (laughter) - they're the two-time defending champions. You know, Cleveland's great. But let's talk about Chicago. After they won the World Series in 2005, you know, that was the last time the Chicago White Sox won a playoff series since 1917.

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: It's not a misprint. I mean, that's a lot of losing. They've lost a hundred games the last three years. I mean, they only won 84 games, but, you know, this year, they're in the playoffs. They've got a chance to go to the ALCS. They're playing a division rival. I'm focusing on them. Obviously, I think Yankees and Tampa Bay - that's going to be a great series. It's very weird. It feels like the old hockey playoffs, where you're playing your division rivals in the playoffs. But - and then, let's not forget, also, I think Braves-Dodgers will be a great series because they - to me, they may be the two best teams, even though, really, Milwaukee's got to - they've got to do it. But Chicago and Milwaukee are the ones I'm watching.

SIMON: I agree. Howard Bryant, thanks so much.

BRYANT: Oh, my pleasure, Scott. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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