Retiree Finds Purpose Restoring Unwanted Bikes, Gives Them Away

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Manuel Vera was retired, and like many retirees, he needed something to do. He found his calling in bikes. He asked his neighbors in Maryland if they had any unwanted bikes, and he fixed them up. Now, about once a week, he hangs out in Silver Spring, Md., with a little sign that says free bikes. The Washington Post reports he's given away around 40 repaired bikes since November. Enjoy retirement, Manuel.