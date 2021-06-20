Girl Scouts Faced With 15 Million Boxes Of Unsold Cookies

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

We have run out of a lot of things during this pandemic. But one thing there's plenty of - Girl Scout cookies. The pandemic meant that 15 million boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos went unsold this year. Most never even left the warehouse. But 3 million boxes did. And Girl Scouts are getting creative on how to sell them. In central Florida, we reached Maryann Barry, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council about how they're handling this.

MARYANN BARRY: You know, the goal here isn't really about money. The goal here is about the girls and the program and what the girls learn from it. And this year has given us a very unique opportunity to actually educate on, what do you do when the environment around you throws you a curveball? How do you keep your business healthy?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The Central Florida Girl Scouts are ready. They've pivoted to digital and B2B sales to ship 64,000 of their surplus cookie boxes. Now they only have 200,000 more to go. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.