Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Judy Sheets On State Road 28 And Stopped Trains

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort residents will get the chance to weigh in with Indiana’s Department of Transportation at a meeting about State Road 28 construction. What issues prompted the city to request the meet-up, and what can INDOT do to address ongoing concerns about how the road work impacts local drivers and businesses?

In our talk with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets, we’ll also discuss recurring train stoppages, and what tools are actually at the city’s disposal to solve the problem.

Plus, more on the award of a Community Crossing Grant to tackle Frankfort’s street paving projects. And how does the city plan to handle a possible federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees?