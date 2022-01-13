Ask The Mayor: Lafayette's Tony Roswarski On Holcomb's State of the State and the latest COVID-19 surge

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: During this week’s State of the State, a Lafayette business received a shout-out for its success from Governor Eric Holcomb. We’ll ask how it feels to see recognition on the state stage – and hear more about what’s on Lafayette’s agenda for 2022.

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss how the city is responding to a surge in COVID-19 cases as much of the state enters the most serious red COVID category, and as local and statewide hospitals say they have been overwhelmed for weeks.

Plus, we’ll learn more about a new city council member sworn in this month. And we’ll hear how the three remaining penguins in the Columbian Park Zoo are faring after a bout of avian flu killed six other penguins at the end of 2021.