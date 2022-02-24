Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Retail Gaps And Land For Housing

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville is looking for gaps in the city’s retail landscape, as current residents ask for expanded grocery options, and future residents look to move in as employment options grow in Montgomery County. How will city leaders attract new businesses to come to the area?

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss funding for Northside Park, as an anonymous donor steps forward for a second time to help revitalize city parks. And we’ll also hear about how Crawfordsville could use annexed land for new housing developments.

Plus, a listener asks about low income housing options. And we'll get an update on winter weather potholes.