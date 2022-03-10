Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis on the city’s decision to opt back into opioid litigation and concerns about legislation to end handgun permitting

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council has moved to rejoin a state lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. The city had previously opted out because of stipulations that most of the money won through the suit wouldn’t be coming back to West Lafayette - but that has since changed, and city officials say it’s in the best interest of the city to opt back in.

This week in our talk with West Lafayette Mayor Dennis, we’ll discuss the return of an ordinance attempting to ban facial recognition technology, ask what will change for the city now that the COVID-19 emergency has lifted, and get the mayor’s perspective on a bill that would allow Hoosiers to carry a gun without a permit.

We’ll also hear about towing companies’ concerns that the city’s cap on fees will force them to operate at a loss as gas prices rise .