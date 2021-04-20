16-Year-Old Black Girl Who Called For Help, Fatally Shot By Police, Ohio Family Says

A 16-year-old Black girl was fatally shot by a white officer outside of her home after she called the police for help on Tuesday afternoon, according to her family.

The girl has been identified as Ma'Khia Bryant by her aunt, Hazel Bryant.

Bryant allegedly called officers at about 4:30 p.m. local time when a group of "older kids" threatened her with assault, her aunt told Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Reporter Andy Chow. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Bryant was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

The fatal shooting occurred just as the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who killed George Floyd was coming down and quickly drew at least a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters to the scene, WBNS News reported. The outlet said the demonstrators were on their way to rally in downtown Columbus to celebrate the guilty verdict in the Minneapolis trial where the former officer in that case was found guilty on three charges, including murder.

Bryant's mother described her daughter as "an honor roll student and a sweet child," WBNS reported.

The girl's mother told @10TV her daughter's name was Ma’Khia Bryant. Her aunt told us she was 15, but her mom says she was 16. She told @LaceyCrisp Ma'Khia was an honor roll student and a sweet child. Police shot and killed her on Legion Lane at 4:30 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/qL4zh6uFyG — Angela Reighard (@AngelaReighard) April 21, 2021

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted that many of the details about the shooting remain unknown.

"We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. [Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation] is on the scene conducting an independent investigation," Ginther wrote.

This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation . . . — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

News of the officer-involved shooting also drew protesters to the Columbus Police Department headquarters, where many chanted for Bryant's name to be called.

"Say her name! Ma'khia Bryant!" they yelled outside of the station.

The city's department of public safety announced it plans to release police body camera footage of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

