The Airborne Toxic Event's Mikel Jollett, Live Interview and Performance

I've just finished Mikel Jollett's memoir, Hollywood Park, and it's extraordinary. Mikel is best known as the front person in the band The Airborne Toxic Event, but his journey to his current life is both stunning and sad. The book opens with him as a child raised in a cult known as Synanon. He was estranged from his parents, encountered emotional and physical abuse and lived his teenage life in poverty. His deep determination got him into Stanford University, becoming a music journalist (including All Things Considered where I was his editor) and later fronting his hugely popular band.

On Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET, I'll have a conversation with Mikel Jollett about Hollywood Park, and he'll perform songs from his new album, based on this New York Times bestselling memoir.

Listen to the first chapter of Hollywood Park or download it and discover why I'm so thrilled to be doing this. Then join us live and be part of the conversation. Sign up at NPR Presents to be reminded about this virtual event.

Hear the full album, Hollywood Park