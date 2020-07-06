The Amani Connection

In 2003, a pastor from Evansville and a grad student from Africa had a chance meeting that led to the creation of a learning center in Kenya, impacting thousands. We talk with the two people who had that meeting 17 years ago, and find out what it took to make the Amani Learning Center happen.

Later in the show, we talk to WFYI’s education reporter about why Indianapolis Public Schools shelved its plan to review its police force, and what its plans are going forward.

Guests:

Lynn Renne

Pastor of Outreach Ministries and Missions, Aldersgate United Methodist Church

Peter Mageto Maiko

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Africa University

Eric Weddle

Education Reporter, WFYI